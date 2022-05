On Monday, May 9, the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, was doused with paint during a visit to the mausoleum of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw. It is reported by the local edition wyborcza.pl.

So, it is reported that Andreev arrived at the memorial to lay flowers at the monument to the Soviet soldiers who fell in World War II. But he was doused with red paint, the protesters chanted the word "fascists" at him. After the incident, the ambassador left the scene accompanied by police.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian community held an anti-war rally near the mausoleum.

Ambasador Rosji oblany symboliczną "krwią"#StopWar #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/sBvC1uTPhM

— Piotr Halicki (@Piotr_Halicki) May 9, 2022

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in his speech on Red Square, Putin said that NATO and Ukraine were preparing for a "punitive operation in the Donbas, for an invasion of Russian historical lands, including Crimea."

At the same time, the parade was held without aviation, although earlier they wanted to show the Doomsday plane, at which the Russian government would be evacuated in the event of a nuclear strike.

But at the parade there were military men who fought in Ukraine. They arrived on vehicles marked with red stars and St. George ribbons.