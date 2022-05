The Speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said that in the Black Sea there are seven carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type with a total salvo of up to 50 missiles. He spoke about this during a briefing on May 9.

"Black Sea Fleet ships in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate the combat area, conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support in the Seaside direction. Today, there are seven Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 50 missiles," he said.

According to Motuzianyk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the Russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a journalist reported explosions in Odesa region on the morning of May 9.

In addition, on May 7, the Russian invaders launched 6 missile attacks on Odesa using strategic aviation.

Earlier in Odesa and the region, a long curfew was again introduced to avoid possible provocations and victims. The restrictions will last from 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and will last until 5 a.m. in the morning on Monday, May 10.

On Monday, May 2, Russian occupiers fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary.