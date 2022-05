President's Office Indicates Where Putin Lied During Speech At Parade In Moscow

During his speech on Red Square, Vladimir Putin lied several times about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by Advisor to the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter.

"Let's talk again. NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine did not plan to attack Crimea. The Russian military is dying not defending their country, but trying to occupy another. There were no rational reasons for this war, except for the painful imperial ambitions of the Russian Federation," Podoliak wrote.

Moreover, Putin called the war in Ukraine a "special operation."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in his speech on Red Square, Putin said that NATO and Ukraine were preparing for "a punitive operation in Donbas, an invasion of Russian historical lands, including Crimea."

At the same time, the parade was held without aviation, although earlier they wanted to show the doomsday plane, on which the Russian government would be evacuated in the event of a nuclear strike.

But at the parade there were soldiers who fought in Ukraine. They arrived on vehicles marked with red stars and St. George ribbons.