China's foreign trade up 7.9% in first four months

A view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Bo.

China's total imports and exports expanded 7.9% year on year to ¥12.58 trln in the first four months of 2022, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In U.S. dollar terms, total foreign trade came in at $1.98 trln in the period, up 10.1% year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Exports grew 10.3% year on year to ¥6.97 trln, while imports rose 5% to ¥5.61 trln yuan in the January-April period, leading to a trade surplus of ¥1.36 trln, the data showed.

In April alone, the country's foreign trade volume edged up 0.1% year on year to ¥3.16 trln, with the exports up 1.9% year on year while imports dropping by 2% from a year ago.