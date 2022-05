Zelenskyy And European Council President Michel Discuss Importance Of Unblocking By Russia Of Ukrainian Ports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel have discussed the importance of taking immediate measures for unblocking by Russia of Ukrainian ports for grain exports.

This is stated in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Zelenskyy held a videoconference with Michel, who visited Odesa.

The President of Ukraine noted that it is important to prevent a food crisis in the world, because Russian warships in the Black Sea block the passage of merchant ships to Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million people on the planet.

At the same time, blocking the export of Ukrainian agricultural products already leads to an increase in food prices in the world and, as a result, this may cause increased hunger and political instability in a number of regions of the world.

Michel, who visited the Odesa seaport, where the blocked ship with Ukrainian grain is located, emphasized that wheat should be available to all people in the world so that hunger does not spread across the planet.

Both sides noted the importance of taking immediate measures for unblocking by Russia of Ukrainian ports for grain exports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia blocked 57 ships in Ukrainian ports from 1.25 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

Latvia will help Ukraine with grain exports through Latvian ports.