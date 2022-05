Members of the Irish band U2 Bono and Edge arrived in Kyiv, gave a concert in the Kyiv subway, and then visited the cities of Irpin and Bucha, which suffered from the Russian invasion.

This was reported by the press service of the Buchanskyi City Council.

"The world-famous singer from the U2 band and public figure Bono Paul-David Hewson visited Bucha. For a long time, in addition to music, he has been engaged in charitable activities," the statement says.

The musicians talked with local residents and the rector of the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew, Father Andrii. The Irish were told about the atrocities of the invaders in the city and the consequences of the invasion of the community.

The head of Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavliuk, after the visit of Bono and Edge to Irpin, wrote that the more famous people see the crimes of the Russian Federation, the sooner the world will know the truth.

"Today Ukraine protects the entire civilized world. The future of all democracy is at stake. We will fight to the last, but every day we lose the best sons and daughters. And the more famous people see the war crimes of the Russian army, the more people in the world will learn the truth and the sooner we win. Such support and assistance is very important to us," Pavliuk wrote.

Besides, U2, together with the leader of the Ukrainian band Antytila, Taras Topolia, sang in the Kyiv subway.

