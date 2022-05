Russia Continues To Send Conscripts To Ukraine Despite Fact That They Die First

Russia continues to send conscripts to the war in Ukraine despite the fact that conscripts die first. The Main Intelligence Directorate announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that, although Russia continues to assure that conscripts are not allowed to participate in the war against Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry sends conscripts to take part in hostilities.

"Despite the assurances of the Kremlin leadership to prevent the participation of conscripts in the so-called "special operation", they continue to replenish the ranks of the Russian occupation troops on the territory of Ukraine," the statement says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, it is the conscripts who die first during the hostilities. Poor training, outdated weapons and equipment lead to their inevitable death or injury.

"Another reason for the high mortality of conscripts in the army of the occupying country is the involvement of troops in the first echelon, in which more experienced contractors refuse to participate," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shoot their cars in order not to go to the front line.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation sends senior commanders to the front lines in Ukraine, but this does not help.