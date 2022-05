European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Odesa on Monday, May 9 to celebrate Europe Day there.

He announced about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And today I came to celebrate Europe Day in a melting pot of European culture and history: Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that you can feel Europe. Right here, where the people of Odesa shielded their monuments from the bullets and rockets. Just like Ukrainians are shielding their freedom from the Russian aggression,” he said.

Michel noted that Ukrainians are not alone now, since they are supported by the European Union.

On May 9, the EU celebrates Europe Day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with the President of the German Bundestag Barbel Bas, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.