The accounts of Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC, a subsidiary of the Rosatom state corporation (Russia), have been arrested.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The investigation established that Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC operates in Kyiv. LLC Rosatom Eastern Europe, the founder of which with a 99.9% share is a resident of the Russian Federation, which is 100% owned by the legal entity Atomic Energy Complex JSC. The latter, in turn, is 100% owned by the Rosatom state atomic energy corporation. Thus, the ultimate beneficiary owner with a 100% stake in Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC is a state structure controlled by the government of the Russian Federation, therefore, there is a significant risk in decision-making by the management of Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC to the detriment of the state security of Ukraine,” the statement says.

As part of the investigation, the bank accounts of the indicated Russian resident were arrested, and the funds placed on them in the amount of more than UAH 3 million were transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 3, the Verkhovna Rada approved the grounds and procedure for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of Russia and its residents.

At the same time, on April 1, the Verkhovna Rada extended the grounds for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights to individuals and legal entities of Russia.