Russian Troops Trying To Break Through AFU Defense In Donetsk Direction - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation and artillery, focused on trying to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, preparing for the continuation of offensive operations in the directions of Siversk, Sloviansk, Lysychansk and Avdiivka.

“It has increased its firepower and is trying to break through the defences of our troops," the General Staff reports.

In the Tavriia direction, the enemy is conducting demonstrative actions in order to restrain the Ukrainian troops, improving the logistics system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the invaders' offensive in the area of Novomykhailivka in the Kurakhove direction.