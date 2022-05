There Was No Parade In Mariupol, But There Was "Carnival" - Adviser To Mayor Andriushchenko

Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that on Monday, May 9, there was no parade in the city, but there was a "carnival".

Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mariupol. There is no parade, but there is a carnival. 300 meters of striped rags were stretched on Nakhimova Avenue on the way to the Voiniv Vuzvolyteliv Square. A real holiday, whatever it is. Especially against the backdrop of the cannonade from Azovstal," he wrote.

He also added that eyewitnesses from the scene report that people from Novoazovsk and Donetsk, mostly Russians, were brought to carry the orange-black "sheet".

Selectively attracted old people from Mariupol.

“The excitement and joy outside along the column was not particularly noticed. People are lured to the square because of the promises of a field kitchen and additional sets of food,” Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that Russia intended to hold a "parade of prisoners" in Mariupol on May 9.