On Monday, May 9, the invaders attacked Odesa region with 4 Oniks missiles from the territory of Crimea.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A missile strike was launched on Odessa region with 4 Oniks-type missiles from the Bastion missile system in Crimea," it says.

It is noted that the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the region and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population.

At the same time, it is indicated that there is a very high likelihood of continued missile attacks in the region.

"Do not neglect warnings of danger. Be vigilant and careful," the City Council added.

At the same time, the message does not indicate information about possible destruction and injuries due to a missile strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, Russian troops struck Odesa with 6 missiles using strategic aviation.