The air parade in Moscow and other cities on May 9 had to be canceled due to a malfunction of the Il-80 aircraft, which is also called the Doomsday aircraft. The flight of the rest of the aircraft was also canceled.

This is reported by the international volunteer community InformNapalm.

"One of the InformNapalm insiders in Moscow reports, allegedly the real reason for the cancellation of the air part of the parade was the diagnosed malfunction of the Doomsday aircraft," the report said.

The IL-80 is an aircraft that transports the country's leadership in the event of a nuclear war. This is a secret development, the details of which are a Russian state secret.

At the same time, according to the official version, the air parade in different cities was canceled due to weather conditions - poor visibility at airfields. The flight of aviation did not take place in Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Samara.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IL-80 was supposed to take part in the parade on May 9 for the first time since 2010.

At the same time, the parade was attended by the Russian military, who fought in Ukraine.