Ukraine completed the second part of the questionnaire to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of a candidate member of the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, May 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link. Showed the second part of the completed questionnaire for Ukraine to become a candidate for membership in the European Union. Thank you for the clear signals of support on this important path for us," he wrote.

On April 18, Ukraine sent the first part of the completed questionnaire to the European Commission to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of an EU candidate.

Then work began on the second part.

Filling out the questionnaire of the European Commission is a necessary step for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union.

On April 8, the European Commission officially handed over to Ukraine a questionnaire, which Ukraine must fill out and on the basis of which the European Commission must draw a conclusion, as well as transmit EU recommendations on granting Ukraine candidate status.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union at the summit of leaders in June.