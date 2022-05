Citizens select vegetables at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

Spot check results showed that 97.7% of agricultural products in China met quality and safety standards in the first three months of this year, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The proportion of livestock and poultry products that were up to scratch stood at 99%, the highest among all types of farm produce, according to the investigation organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

During the period, the ministry sampled 6,910 agricultural product samples in 112 cities nationwide, covering livestock and poultry, vegetables and aquatic products.

To ensure food quality and safety, the ministry urged local agriculture authorities to tighten regulations in key areas, support the prevention of pesticide abuse, and maintain regular monitoring and inspection.