During the day on May 8, the Ukrainian military shot down ten enemy air targets.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the air defense hit five unmanned aerial vehicles: four Orlan-10, one Outpost and three cruise missiles. Two more Orlan-10s were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Ground Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 7, the Ukrainian military repelled 9 enemy attacks and shot down 1 enemy helicopter in Donbas.

In addition, the occupiers burned their positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction with the Solntsepiok.

Also, the Russian troops focused on the destruction of the airfield infrastructure and intensified hostilities in the east.

Meanwhile, Russian troops do not stop offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, the most intensive activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk directions.