On Red Square in Moscow, the parade in honor of May 9 took place without an overflight of aircraft, although before that it was planned that the air parade would take place. The lack of aviation was explained by bad weather.

It is reported by RIA-Novosti.

"The air part of the parade in Moscow has been canceled due to the weather," the agency said, citing Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

The parade on Red Square, in addition to Putin, was hosted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He congratulated those present at the military parade.

According to Russian media, the air parade in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Samara also did not take place, allegedly due to bad weather.

As earlier reported, according to media reports, they wanted to bring the command aircraft Il-80 "doomsday" to the parade on May 9. This aircraft is used to transport the country's top leadership in the event of a nuclear war. Allegedly, this is how Russia wants to show its "tremendous firepower."

As of May 8, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 199 Russian aircraft.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. He noted that the war between Ukraine and Russia is not a war of two armies, it is a war of two worldviews: barbarians who believe that their missiles can destroy Ukrainian philosophy and free people who go their own way.