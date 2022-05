Russia is afraid of the advancement of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Izium direction, the enemy is concentrating efforts with units from the 1st Tank Army, the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District and the 29th, 35th, 36th Armies, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops in preparation for the continuation of the offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka – Nova Dmytrivka and Sulyhivka - Kurulka.

In order to prevent the advance of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has concentrated up to 19 battalion tactical groups on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region.

The transfer of personnel and military equipment continues to replenish the units that have suffered significant losses on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of counter-offensive actions, liberated the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region from Russian invaders.

At the same time, on May 6, the Ukrainian military liberated five settlements in the direction from Kharkov.