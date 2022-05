The invaders are actively preparing to hold solemn parades in the annexed Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, cases of seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason were noted, the return of which is possible with the participation of citizens in celebrations on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova has not changed.

Local armed formations and units of the task force of the Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, another illegal conscription campaign is underway in Crimea, conscripts will be forced to participate in the war in Ukraine.

A website has been launched on the network that counts down the time until the fall of the Crimean bridge and calls on Russians to leave the territory of the occupied peninsula. The site has a Ukrainian domain address.

On April 21, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that as soon as Kyiv had a chance to hit the Kerch or Crimean bridge, it would be done.

On March 23, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian National Guard was preparing to block traffic along the Crimean Bridge towards the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in April there were reports that Ukrainian partisans had become more active in Crimea.