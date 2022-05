On Sunday, May 8, Ukrainian servicemen repelled six enemy attacks in Donbas.

The press center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 20 tanks, one artillery system, 28 units of armored vehicles, one special armored vehicle and 5 vehicles of the enemy (including one tanker).

On Sunday, air defense units shot down 3 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

At the same time, it is indicated that over the current week (May 2-8), the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping repelled 71 enemy attacks, destroyed 67 tanks, 26 artillery systems (of which 7 MLRS), 110 units of armored vehicles, 5 special armored vehicles, 4 units special engineering and 39 vehicles of the enemy (including one tanker).

Air defense units shot down 2 planes, 1 helicopter, 1 cruise missile and 33 occupier drones in a week.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 7, the Ukrainian military repelled 9 enemy attacks and shot down 1 enemy helicopter in Donbas.

In addition, the occupiers burned their positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction with the Solntsepiok MLRS.

Also, the Russian troops focused on the destruction of the airfield infrastructure and intensified hostilities in the east.