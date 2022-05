Gasoline Shortage In Ukraine: Cabinet Tells When To Expect Situation Improvement And How Prices Will Change

Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the logistics of fuel supplies have become more expensive and more complicated. As a consequence, the price may change for consumers as well. At the moment, the government is working to cover the shortage of gasoline in the country.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

So, Shmyhal said that because of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, gasoline is imported only through the western border.

The head of government also recalled the destruction by Russia of the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, which provided logistics to central and eastern Ukraine.

Shmyhal stressed that because of this, the logistics of fuel supplies has changed a lot and, as a result, has become very complicated and more expensive. And this, according to him, can lead to a rise in price for consumers.

As Shmyhal said, now the authorities are working to make up for the fuel shortage. In particular, negotiations are underway with wholesale suppliers and a sufficient amount of fuel is being imported into Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Herus predicts that the fuel situation will improve from mid-May.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers will send 70,000 tons of gasoline and 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to the market to reduce their shortage.