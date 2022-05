Russian troops do not stop offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, the most intensive activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk directions. There is also a high probability of launching missile strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine.

That follows from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine morning report on May 9.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi and Siverskyi directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings by the enemy were found. Separate divisions of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of a section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy did not carry out active offensive operations. The enemy focuses on the regrouping of units, replenishment of ammunition, fuel, maintenance of previously occupied positions and preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the state border.

In the Izium direction, the enemy represented by the units of the 1st Tank Army, the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District and the 29th, 35th, 36th Armies of the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops is preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka – Nova Dmytrivka, and Sulyhivka – Kurulko.

In order to prevent the advancement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy concentrated up to 19 battalion tactical groups on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod oblast. The overturning of personnel and military equipment for the resupply of units that have suffered significant losses on the territory of Ukraine continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation and artillery, concentrated its main efforts on an attempt to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna, preparing for the continuation of offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Siversk, Sloviyansk, Lysychansk, and Avdiyivka. Besides, the enemy intensified fire, trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Tavriiske direction, the enemy is carrying out demonstrative actions in order to tie down Ukrainian troops, and is improving the logistical support system.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy did not carry out active hostilities. He focused on shelling the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders burned their positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction with the MLRS Solntsepiok.

Also, the Russian troops focused on the destruction of the airfield infrastructure and intensified hostilities in the east.