Javelin Production To Almost Double Due To Demand – Media

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the demand for Javelin anti-tank systems increased. In this regard, the manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp plans to almost double the production of the missile systems.

That follows from the CEO of the company, James D. Taiclet, reports Reuters.

Thus, Taiclet noted that the volume of production is planned to be "immediately" increased from 2,100 to 4,000 units per year.

Taiclet also believes that demand for Lockheed Martin products will continue after the end of the war in Ukraine due to the threats from Russia and China.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian military is switching to modern weapons faster than some governments decide to provide them.

Earlier, on April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives supported the lend-lease law for Ukraine.

In addition, the United States intends to allocate another USD 33 billion to provide additional support to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense told what weapons the outcome of the war will depend on.