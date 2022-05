Canada cancels all duties on Ukrainian goods for 12 months.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Canada also cancels all duties on Ukrainian goods for 12 months," she wrote.

According to Svyrydenko, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is a good continuation of the initiative of the EU and Britain, which confirms the interest of developed states to involve the Ukrainian economy in their own industrial and trade chains," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Svyrydenko also noted that on the eve of the meeting between Trudeau and Zelenskyy, she discussed with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng the entire range of economic cooperation measures that the parties intend to implement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed an agreement on the abolition of import duties and tariff quotas.