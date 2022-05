President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that unblocking Mariupol by military means is so far impossible due to the lack of heavy weapons.

"It is impossible to unblock the city of Mariupol by military means. It's impossible today. These are not thoughts, these are the conclusions of the leadership of our army. Russia exchanges the military only if they are prisoners - for prisoners. This is the situation. This is the answer that comes from the Russian Federation. There are no other answers," President Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The head of the Ukrainian state explained that the Ukrainian troops need more heavy weapons to unblock Mariupol by military means.

The President assured that Ukraine will return all its temporarily captured territories when there is such an opportunity from a military point of view.

It was also recalled that during the last humanitarian corridor, the Russian military cynically violated the ceasefire, which led to the death of three Ukrainian soldiers, and six more were wounded.

We will remind, on Saturday, May 7, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that all children, women and elderly people were evacuated from the territory of Azovstal.

We also wrote that on May 2, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the complex of structures of the Azovstal plant, in the basements of which the Ukrainian military and civilians were hiding.

A bombing killed two civilian women.