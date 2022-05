On Sunday, May 8, the Canadian Embassy resumed work in Kyiv. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in raising the Canadian flag over the Embassy. This is reported by journalist Paul Workman on Twitter.

"Canadian PM Justin Trudeau raises Maple Leaf (flag of Canada - ed.) over the embassy in Kyiv as it reopens," the message says.

At the same time, the journalist added that Trudeau spent the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On February 12, the Embassy was transferred to Lviv (the west of Ukraine), and then moved to neighboring Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the embassies of 16 states and the representative office of the European Union resumed work in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early April called for the return to the capital of all other embassies that moved to other regions of Ukraine before or since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Russia.