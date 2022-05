EU Fails To Agree On Sixth Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Because Of Hungary - Media

Hungary continues to block a ban on Russian oil in a new package of sanctions that the European Union wants to impose on Russia because of its military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

According to the agency, a meeting of ambassadors of the EU countries, who gathered to approve new sanctions against Russia, took place today. The representative of Hungary refused to approve the introduction of an oil embargo.

It is noted that earlier the EU proposed to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic some exemptions concerning the oil embargo, since these countries depend more than others on the supply of Russian oil.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the proposed exemptions could not convince Hungary to approve a new package of sanctions.

He added that negotiations on this issue will resume in the coming days.

Recall that the other day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the air of Kossuth Radio that he intends to demand a five-year delay for his country on EU sanctions against Russian oil.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed the details of the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to her, the restrictions will provide for a complete rejection of Russian oil, disconnection of the largest banks of the Russian Federation from the SWIFT system, as well as a ban on European accountants and consultants from providing services to Russian companies.