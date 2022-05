President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in Kyiv with President of the German Bundestag Barbel Bas.

This is stated in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany Barbel Bas, who visited Kyiv," it was said.

The head of state noted the importance of her visit to Kyiv on May 8 - the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed that Germany is expected to be a strong and confident leader in helping Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

The President also noted the adoption by the Bundestag of a resolution calling on the German Government to expand and accelerate the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The parties discussed further defense assistance to Ukraine from Germany, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy is convinced of Berlin's support for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

Bas also thanked Zelenskyy for the meeting and noted that it is very important for her to be in Ukraine on May 8 and be able to honor the victims of World War II.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German Bundestag supported the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.