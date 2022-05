Russians Shell Filter Station, About Million Residents Of Luhansk Region Left Without Water

Serhii Haidai, the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced that as a result of the shelling of a filter station near Popasna, water supply to residents of the controlled and temporarily occupied part of the region was stopped.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Russian troops fired at the territory of the filter station near Popasna. The shells hit the substation building and an open switchgear with transformers.

"The water supply has been completely discontinued for an indefinite period," Haidai wrote.

So, as a result of the damage to the station, residents of the following settlements were left without water: Popasna, Zolote, Hirske, Pervomaiske, Kadiivka, Alchevsk, Khrustalne, Antratsyt, Toshkivka, Chekhirove, Loskutivka, Pidlisne, Vovchoiarivka, Maloriazantseve and Lysychanske.

The Head of the Regional Administration stressed that about one million people live in these settlements.

Haidai also added that it will be possible to resume water supply only after repairs, and for that it is necessary that the Russian troops stop shelling.

We will remind, earlier today Serhii Haidai said that Russian troops damaged a high-voltage power line with one of the airstrikes, which left all settlements of Luhansk region without electricity.

Russian troops continue to destroy the region's infrastructure, shelling critical facilities, gas stations and food depots.

So, now in Luhansk region there is not a single serviceable gas station left. Haidai urged drivers to save fuel.

And on May 4, Haidai said that the invaders destroyed several warehouses with food in Luhansk region, which is why food in Rubizhne and Popasna remained for only a week.