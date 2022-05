The U.S. Embassy has announced the return to Kyiv of Charge d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine ad interim Kristina Kvien and other U.S. diplomats. This is stated in a press release of the U.S. Embassy, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

Journalists were invited to video the arrival of American diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and communicate with diplomats.

The press release especially noted that the return of the Embassy is timed to coincide with the day of victory over Nazism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the embassies of 16 states and the representative office of the European Union resumed work in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early April called for the return to the capital of all other embassies that moved to other regions of Ukraine before or since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Russia.