U.S. First Lady Jill Biden Visits Uzhhorod And Meets With Olena Zelenska

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visited Uzhhorod on May 8 and met with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

The Zakarpattia Regional Council announced this on its Telegram channel with reference to journalist Vitalii Hlahola, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was on a visit to Uzhhorod today, May 8," the report said.

It is noted that Biden met in Uzhhorod with Zelenska.

The First Ladies of the United States and Ukraine visited a school in Uzhhorod, in which internally displaced people from regions of Ukraine where hostilities continue are living.

"The visit of First Lady Biden is a demonstration of the support of Ukraine from high-ranking representatives of the United States," the report says.

In addition to visiting Uzhhorod, the trip of the First Lady of the United States provides for stops in the Slovak cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke.

According to the report, for obvious reasons, the visit to Uzhhorod was not announced and kept in maximum secrecy and was closed to the media.

Only the White House Press Office was at the meeting.

Currently, Jill Biden has left the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for USD 800 million.