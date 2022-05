Azov Regiment Not Sure Of Complete Evacuation Of Civilians From Azovstal Territory

Fighters of the Azov Regiment cannot be sure of the complete evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical complex in Mariupol.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar stated during a press conference.

“Whether everyone was evacuated, we cannot say this firmly, since no international organization or structure of power, politicians came here to the territory of Azovstal," Palamar said.

He added that there is no special equipment with which it would be possible to disassemble the rubble of structures on the territory of Azovstal.

The officer also recalled that during the last humanitarian corridor, the Russian military cynically violated the ceasefire, which led to the death of three Ukrainian soldiers, and six more were wounded.

We will remind, on Saturday, May 7, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that all children, women and elderly people were evacuated from the territory of Azovstal.

We also wrote that on May 2, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the complex of structures of the Azovstal plant, in the basements of which the Ukrainian military and civilians were hiding.

The bombing killed two civilian women.

In addition, Russian troops with special aerial bombs pierced the concrete structures of Azovstal, destroying the Azov hospital, where the already wounded military were killed under the rubble.