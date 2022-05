Terrifying Figure. Azov Fighters Tell How Many Civilians Were Killed In Mariupol Since City Siege Began

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Mariupol, Russian forces have killed some 25,000 people, most of them civilians.

This was stated by the officer of the intelligence department of the Azov Regiment Illia Samoilenko during a press conference, which was held directly from the basements of Azovstal.

He recalled that the siege of Mariupol has been ongoing by Russian troops for more than two and a half months.

"There has not yet been such a siege in history, and with so many casualties among soldiers, and casualties among civilians. 25,000 civilians were killed by the Russian army," Samoilenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said that in two months of the siege of Mariupol, Russian troops killed twice as many people as the Wehrmacht troops during two years of occupation of the city during World War II.

We will remind, on Saturday, May 7, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that all children, women and elderly people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

We also wrote that earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the evacuation of doctors and wounded military personnel from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol.