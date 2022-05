Settlements in Luhansk region were left without electricity as a result of shelling by Russian troops, which damaged a high-voltage power line.

Serhii Haidai, the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The whole Luhansk region is without electricity. Rashists continue shelling from the sky, an airstrike damaged a 110 kV line," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, it is difficult for repair teams to go to the damage site due to constant shelling by the invaders.

Haidai appealed to the residents of the controlled territory of the region, recalling that all military-civil administrations are equipped with generators. There, citizens can charge mobile phones.

According to him, there are also failures in the operation of mobile communications in the region, but it still is possible to get through.

We will remind, earlier Serhii Haidai reported that there was not a single serviceable gas station left in Luhansk region. He urged drivers to save fuel.

We also wrote that Russian troops are deliberately shelling food warehouses in the settlements of the controlled part of Luhansk region.

And in early May, Haidai said that the invaders destroyed the elevator, where grain was stored, the reserves of which would be enough for 120 million people.