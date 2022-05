Shariy Extradition From Spain Could Take Up To 1 Year - Source

The extradition of blogger Anatolii Shariy from Spain may take up to one year.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office has said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Usually (extradition) lasts up to a year," it was said.

At the same time, according to the source, if there is the political will of the Spanish authorities, then the process of giving Shariy out to Ukraine will accelerate.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that in the issue of extradition, the main thing is that the suspect does not run away.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, blogger Anatolii Shariy, suspected of high treason in Ukraine, faces from 12 to 15 years in prison.

On May 4, Spanish law enforcers detained Shariy.

Soon, a court in Spain released him from custody on recognizance not to leave.

Shariy was banned from leaving Spain, his passport was seized, and he was ordered to appear twice a month in a local court.