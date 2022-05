Losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 7 increased by 400 to 25,500 people killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 8 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 1 helicopter. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.05 were approximately: personnel - about 25,500 (+400) persons were liquidated," the message says.

The enemy lost 8 tanks per day (total - 1,130), 28 armored fighting vehicles (total - 2,741), 7 multiple launch rocket systems (total - 179), 2 air defense systems (total - 86), 1 helicopter (total - 156), 27 vehicles and fuel tanks (total - 1,961), 19 drones (total - 360), 2 cruise missiles (total - 92).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 199 aircraft, 12 ships/boats, 39 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Novopavlivka direction. The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved away from Popasna to more fortified positions.

In addition, Russia transferred two battalion tactical groups from its territory to strengthen the offensive in the Izium direction.