The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a targeted mobilization to eliminate the consequences of hostilities and an emergency.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers supplemented the provision "On a unified state system of civil protection" with a new clause defining additional tasks during the restoration period in the country. Such tasks include: conducting targeted mobilization to eliminate the consequences of military operations and emergencies..." the report said.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers established the task of the civil protection system to eliminate the consequences of hostilities in settlements and territories affected by the means of destruction; taking measures to restore critical infrastructure facilities in the sphere of life support of the population; determination of settlements and areas requiring humanitarian demining, marking of hazardous areas, clearing (demining) of territories; involvement of international assistance in the elimination of the consequences of military operations and emergencies.

The report notes that such a decision will increase the effectiveness of eliminating the consequences of Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 70% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological group are positive about the idea of ​mobilizing men of military age to restore the country instead of serving in the army.