Russian Troops With Using Aviation Unsuccessfully Try To Capture Poltavka In Zaporizhzhia Region

Russian troops with the use of aviation unsuccessfully tried to capture Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues artillery shelling and rocket and bomb strikes using operational-tactical aviation in certain directions.

Also, the enemy tried to take control of the village of Oleksandrivka, had no success.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities.

With the support of aviation, they tried to conduct offensive actions in the direction of the village of Poltavka, Zaporizhzhia region, suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions, the General Staff noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of counteroffensive actions, liberated the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkov region from the Russian invaders.