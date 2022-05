The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling the offensive of the invaders in the area of Novomykhailivka in the Kurakhove direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the group of occupation forces continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kurakhove direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is trying to resume offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, the General Staff reports.

In the Lyman direction, as a result of assault actions, the enemy captured the northern outskirts of one of the settlements.

In the Mariupol direction, the invaders continue to block the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​ ​ the Azovstal plant.

With the support of artillery fire and tanks, assault operations are carried out.

The enemy continues to deliver weapons, military equipment, ammunition, fuels and oil to meet the needs of the group of forces in this direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders brought the army to full combat readiness in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.