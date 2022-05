Russia's War Against Ukraine. During Day, AFU Shoot Down 14 Enemy Air Targets And Repel 9 Attacks

On May 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 enemy air targets and repelled 9 enemy attacks.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the previous day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force hit one Mi-28N helicopter, seven Orlan-type drones, two Forpost-type drones and two cruise missiles.

Additionally, two Orlan-type drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Ground Forces.

On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, nine enemy attacks were repelled by defenders of Ukraine over the past day, nineteen tanks, twenty units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles, six vehicles and one unit of special engineering equipment of the enemy were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling the offensive of the invaders in the Novomykhailivka area in the Kurakhove direction.

The invaders captured part of a village in Donetsk region, the assault on Azovstal continues.

Russia transferred two battalion groups to strengthen the offensive in the Izium direction.