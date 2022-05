Russia transferred two battalion tactical groups from its territory to strengthen the offensive in the Izium direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Izium direction, the enemy concentrated his main efforts on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the directions Izium-Barvinkove and Izium-Sloviansk directions. In order to strengthen the group from the territory of the Russian Rederation, the enemy redeployed two battalion tactical groups from the 35th Combined Arms Army to certain areas. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of positions of units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the department said.

To clarify the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continued to conduct air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Izium and Kamianka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military continues their offensive in the Izium direction, to support their actions, the invaders moved a unit armed with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems to the Izium area.

Besides, the Russian invaders are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions.

Meanwhile, the Russians suffered losses on the outskirts of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.