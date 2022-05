Preliminarily, from an air strike at a school in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, 60 people were killed.

Serhii Haidai, the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At 4:37 p.m. on May 7, in Bilohorivka, as a result of a Russian airstrike, fires broke out in a school building on an area of about 300 square meters and in a culture house.

The fire was being extinguished for almost four hours, then the debris were removed, and the bodies of two killed were found.

"30 people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were wounded. Most likely, all 60 people remaining under the rubble of the buildings were killed. These are real atrocities of the Russian world: cynical shelling of a school with a bomb shelter, the murder of children in Pryvillia. Russians do not care who to kill. If they cannot kill a military man - they will kill a defenseless child," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, Serhii Haidai said that the invaders want to deliberately create a famine in Luhansk region and strike at warehouses with food and a water supply system.

On May 3, Haidai announced that within two weeks the situation at the front would change thanks to decisions made by Western partners. For the Russian invaders, it will only get worse.