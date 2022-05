The seventy-fourth day of Russia’s war against Ukraine began. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siverskyi directions, the situation is unchanged.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus on the objects of our state remains.

Certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out tasks to cover up a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy focused on preventing the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv.

The enemy fired artillery in the areas of the settlements of Prudianka, Slatyne and Tsyrkuny. To strengthen the defense in the area of the village of Kozacha Lopan, the enemy carried out measures to engineer the positions.

In the Izium direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the directions Izium-Barvinkove and Izium-Sloviansk. In order to strengthen the group from the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy relocated two battalion tactical groups from the 35th combined arms army to certain areas. It made artillery shelling of positions of units of the Defense Forces.

To clarify the position of our troops, the enemy continued to conduct air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Izium and Kamianka.

In the Donetsk direction, the group of occupation forces continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kurakhivskyi direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is trying to resume offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

In the Lyman direction, as a result of assault actions, the enemy captured the northern outskirts of Shandryholove.

In the Mariupol direction, the Ukrainian units are still blocked in the area of the Azovstal plant. With the support of artillery and tank fire, assault actions are carried out. The enemy continues to supply weapons, military equipment, ammunition, fuels and oil to meet the needs of the group of forces.

In the Pivdennyi Buh and Tavriia directions, a group of invaders' troops, with the support of aviation, strikes at military and civilian facilities, regroups and strengthens units, builds up the system of fire damage and logistics.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, in order to identify the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy used an Orlan-10 UAV.

In the Besarabian direction, the situation remains tense. Armed formations in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and units of the operational group of Russian troops are in full combat readiness.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to carry out the tasks of isolating the area of warfare, reconnaissance and fire support in the seaside direction.

Over the previous day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force hit one Mi-28N helicopter, seven Orlan-type UAVs, two Forpost-type UAVs and two cruise missiles. Additionally, two Orlan-type UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Ground Forces.

On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, nine enemy attacks were repelled by defenders of Ukraine over the past day, nineteen tanks, twenty units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles, six vehicles and one unit of special engineering equipment of the enemy were destroyed.

In addition, the wounded and doctors are going to be evacuated from Azovstal.