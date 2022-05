The Russian invaders have brought the army in unrecognized Transnistria to full combat readiness.

It is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The situation in the Bessarabian direction remains tense. Armed formations in the transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and units of the operational group of russian troops are in full combat readiness," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders captured part of the village of Shandryholove, Donetsk region, the assault on Azovstal continues.

Over the previous day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force hit one Mi-28N helicopter, seven Orlan-type UAVs, two Forpost-type UAVs and two cruise missiles.

Besides, Russia artificially escalates the situation in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in order to pull back Ukrainian troops from the Donbas and the south of the country.

Earlier in the city of Tiraspol, in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, three explosions thundered near the building of the Ministry of State Security.

Meanwhile, sources of the British edition of The Times in Ukrainian intelligence claim that Russia has developed clear plans for an invasion of Moldova.