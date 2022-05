Zelenskyy Reports On Preparation Of Evacuation Of Wounded And Doctors From Azovstal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of the evacuation of the wounded and doctors from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

He said this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now preparing the second stage of the evacuation mission (from Azovstal) of the wounded and doctors. Of course, if everyone fulfills the agreements, of course, if there are no lies," the head of state said.

Also, according to him, the authorities are working to withdraw the Ukrainian military from Azovstal - the heroes who defend Mariupol.

Zelenskyy noted that on May 8, it is planned to continue the work of humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that all women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal.