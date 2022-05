The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) damaged an important transport railway junction of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region. This was announced by the advisor to the city head of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on his Telegram channel on Saturday, May 7.

"The Battle for the Donbas. About the good. Today, the occupiers received one more problem. Accurately on the Yasynovatskyi transport railway junction. Ours. The occupiers will have more problems with logistics. Glory to Ukraine!" wrote Andriushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian troops from the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region.

Also, in one of the villages of Mykolaiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy warehouse with ammunition and up to 20 units of enemy military equipment.

At the same time, on May 6, the Ukrainian military liberated five settlements in the Kharkiv direction.