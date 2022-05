As a result of counteroffensive actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) knocked out Russian troops from the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Saturday, May 7.

The General Staff pointed out that the invaders are trying with all their might to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region in the direction of the state border of Ukraine, for which they strengthened the reserve grouping of troops of the 20th combined arms army and the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District. The enemy continued artillery shelling with the use of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Prudianka, Slatyne.

"As a result of the offensive of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russian enemy lost control over the settlement of Tsyrkuny.

russian enemy tried to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Vernopilla, was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated," the General Staff report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in one of the villages of Mykolaiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy warehouse with ammunition and up to 20 units of enemy military equipment.

Also, the invaders blew up 3 automobile bridges near Kharkiv to slow down the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian military.

At the same time, on May 6, the Ukrainian military liberated five settlements in the Kharkiv direction.