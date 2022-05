Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said that all women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk region. She wrote about this on her Facebook page on Saturday, May 7.

"The order of the President has been executed: all women, children and elderly people from Azovstal have been evacuated. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed," Vereshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, Vereshchuk said that as a result of the second evacuation operation, 344 people were taken out of Mariupol and its environs.

On May 3, it was possible to evacuate civilians who had been hiding for a long time in the basements of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where the Ukrainian military is still holding defense.

On May 3, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced that the occupying Russian authorities were preparing to annex the captured territories of the south of Ukraine and ordered stamps and seals with the inscription: "Russia, the Republic of Donbas, Mariupol" from private enterprises of the Rostov Region for Mariupol.