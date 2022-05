Russians Inflict Several More Blows On Odesa. Invaders Attract Strategic Aviation

On May 7, the Russian invaders launched 6 missile attacks on Odesa using strategic aviation.

The South Operational Command has reported this.

4 of the 6 missiles fired hit an enterprise where the furniture was made. High-rise buildings that were nearby were damaged. Another 2 missiles defeated the previously damaged runway and flight control unit of the Odesa airport.

Information about the victims is being specified.

Due to the hit of missiles, a fire began.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the fact that Odesa was shelled today was reported in the morning. But then damage or fire was not mentioned.

Today, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Karlivka, Poltava region, but there were no casualties there either.

In addition, the invaders fired at the border areas of Sumy region and hit their own territory.

Meanwhile, Odesa and the region are again imposing a long curfew to avoid possible provocations and casualties. The restrictions will last from 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and will last until 5 a.m. in the morning on Monday, May 10.