Russian occupiers from the air fired at Sumy region in the area of the Yunakivka border point, and then attacked their own territory.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has reported this.

"Today, after lunch, enemy planes that entered from the Russian Federation twice launched a missile and bomb strike on Ukrainian territory," the message says.

Border guards say that the strikes were carried out from two aircraft, most likely from the Su-35. The shells fell at a distance of about 20 kilometers from each other.

"Both attacks occurred at the section of the Yunakivka border service department of the Sumy detachment. The Ukrainian border guards who served in this direction managed to hide,” the border guards add and emphasize that during this shelling they struck not only at the Ukrainian, but also at the Russian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevent the enemy from advancing in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

In addition, the invaders launched missile attacks on Odesa and Poltava regions.